ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward is going to share his stories as a record setting journalist in a new memoir.The memoir will be titled "Dave Ward's Houston" and will arrive in bookstores in April.The book looks at Dave's 60 year career as a radio and TV newsman in Houston.It will take readers behind the scenes of America's most successful local news team, and his friendship with Eyewitness News' late Marvin Zindler.