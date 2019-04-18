Dating while Driving: The new distraction getting drivers' attention

We all know distracted driving is a problem, but a new survey is showing us what is most likely to take our attention away from the road.According to Root Insurance, 52 percent of drivers report that group chat such as a text or email chain with multiple people is the thing most likely to distract them.That followed social media and memes, accounting for 33 percent.And 18 percent of drivers say streaming video such as a show or movie distracts them.Another cause for distraction? Swiping right, and men are more likely to be the culprit.At least 16 percent of men admit to using their phones while driving to look for a date, compared to six percent of women.