coronavirus texas

Data shows Houstonians moving around less compared to other regions

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nationwide stay-at-home orders are expected to last throughout the end of April as health officials predict a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

As Houston residents have begun to adhere to the CDC's recommendations, Descartes Lab conducted a study comparing different regions and how they're dealing with social distancing.

The study used residents cell phones to measure if and how far a person traveled away from their home. The results showed many Houston-area residents complying with the order, doing even less public activities than the previous week.



On March 9th, Harris County residents ventured about 5.4 miles from home. Movement then reduced on March 23rd with residents traveling about 1.9 miles away from their homes. On March 30, data suggest outside travel decreased only about 0.6 miles.

In Galveston County on March 9th, people traveled about 6 miles from home. Four weeks later, that number reduced to 1.2 miles.

Fort Bend and Montgomery County neighbors traveled 3.9 and 6 miles from home on March 16. By March 30, Fort Bend residents drastically hit a low travel rate, venturing out only .2 miles, and Montgomery County residents at about 1.6 miles away from home.

The video above is from a previous story.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at senior home
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Over 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers fizzle overnight, more storms expected Saturday
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Houston area couple stuck on cruise ship with COVID-19 patients
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
Hobby Lobby temporarily closes all stores, furloughs workers
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Show More
Over 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas
Free Disney downloads for parents and teachers
ABC13 Evening News for April 3, 2020
RodeoHouston extends deadline to get refund for rodeo tickets
Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
More TOP STORIES News