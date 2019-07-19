Historic Bay Area building becomes a guitar paradise

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- When you pull up to Danny D's Guitar Hacienda, you cannot help to admire the adobe building that is a century old.Once you step inside this guitar paradise, you will see hundreds of electric and acoustic guitars, basses, ukeleles and banjos.Danny D's has been serving the Bay Area community since 1984, and its namesake credits his business longevity on his hard work and honesty."To me, I think to be trustworthy, you got to keep doing the same thing well over and over for years. That is what it takes for people to feel comfortable with you," store owner Danny Douglas said.Douglas' passion is not only in selling guitars, but also in repairing instruments and making sure he takes good care of his customers prized possession."People leave really expensive instruments with me to repair and it's very rare for any of them to say, 'Gee, I'm worried of leaving my guitar with you.' They've heard from everyone for years that I can take care of their guitars for them," Douglas said.