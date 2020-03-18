Society

Dancing Bellaire HS teacher still moving while social distancing

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bellaire High School teacher, who became a viral sensation through his dancing videos on Instagram and TikTok, is not letting the coronavirus outbreak keep him from still teaching and connecting with his students through dance.

Even while he sits on his couch like the rest of us, Dr. Trevor Boffone is still finding ways to keep his kids engaged with both Spanish and dancing.

"What I've been doing is, I've been talking to students through Instagram. I have different groups with them," Boffone said. "I've been letting them know we're going to be doing stuff."

And even though it is still uncertain when classes will resume, Boffone says he is working to figure out a way to engage his students with digital learning.

"I have a platform, so I'm going to be using it in terms of teaching them Spanish, having them do stuff a bit differently," Boffone said.

