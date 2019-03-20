dogs

Dalmatian pup puzzled by 'cheese challenge'

Remember when people were throwing cheese at their babies? Now they are throwing cheese at their dogs.

A woman in Canada tried out the "cheese challenge" on her Dalmatian pup Apollo. Kristen Read shared video of the viral trend on Facebook.

It shows Read tossing a slice of cheese at Apollo's nose. The adorable pup is surprised and falls back. He's ok. Luckily he had a soft landing on the couch behind him.

Apollo then made the most of the situation by eating the cheese slice.

The internet is very divided when it comes to this latest social media prank with some calling it a good laugh, others not so much.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen also joined the conversation saying, "I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me."
