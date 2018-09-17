SOCIETY

Protesters roll empty coffins in Dallas police shooting protest outside Cowboys' stadium

Demonstrators, including some who rolled empty coffins, marched outside AT&T Stadium ahead of Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game to protest recent fatal police shootings.

ARLINGTON, Texas --
Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family of Botham Jean, says protesters are demanding that Dallas police officer Amber Guyger be fired and charged with murder instead of manslaughter for Jean's death.

Guyger, who is white, shot the 26-year-old Jean, who was black and her neighbor, on Sept. 6 at his apartment. The officer told investigators that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought she was being burglarized.

The protest outside the stadium, where the Cowboys hosted the New York Giants, was the latest since Jean's death. There also have been demonstrations outside Dallas police headquarters and at a City Council meeting.
