The Dallas Police Department helped a fallen officer's daughter on her first day of preschool.Lyncoln Zamarripa is the daughter of 32-year-old Patrick Zamarripa, who was among the five officers killed by a sniper who ambushed Dallas police in July 2016.On Monday, Lyncoln was welcomed to her class by seven police officers.They also welcomed Patrick's stepson, Dylan Hoover, to his fifth grade class.