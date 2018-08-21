SOCIETY

SO SWEET: Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance at hospital after first round of chemotherapy

Two big surprises and one brave little girl is capturing the hearts of viewers across the country.

ABC13 Staff
A sweet moment between one strong little girl and her dad has gone viral.

Phoenix Thompson, 2, has been going through chemotherapy. After finishing her first round, a nurse dropped off a gift for Phoenix: a tiny yellow dress.

It turns out it was from her dad, who showed up in a suit and tie to complete the surprise.

Dressed as Prince Charming, he shared a daddy-daughter dance with his princess.

The heartwarming moment has been viewed over 50,000 times on Facebook.
