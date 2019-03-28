Society

Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World

A man is going viral after a video of him singing 'Ave Maria' at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort surfaced on social media.

Justin Gigliello posted the video to Twitter on Sunday saying that his daughter walked up to the pianist and asked if her dad could sing while he played.



Justin Gigliello posted the video to Twitter on Sunday saying that his daughter walked up to the pianist and asked if her dad could sing while he played.

And to the surprise of many on social media Gigliello was good, like really good.

However, the most endearing part of the video is the way Gigliello's daughter proudly looked at her father as he sang.
