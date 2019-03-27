costco

Dad blown away by savings after his first Costco trip

EMBED <>More Videos

Who knew a trip to Costco could bring so much joy! A Southern California dad was blown away by unbelievable savings he made on his first trip to Costco, and people are loving his reaction.

LOS ANGELES -- Who knew a trip to Costco could bring so much joy!

A Southern California dad was blown away by unbelievable savings he made on his first trip to Costco, and Twitter is loving his reaction.

TJ Musto shared video of his father showing off his purchases saying, "My dad went to Costco for the first time in his life."

In the video, "Costco dad" is completely floored at how much money he saved on sauce, water, sausage and other items.

"These sausages - I think were 8 bucks!" he said.

The internet is developing a collective crush, with some referring to him as "Hot Costco Dad."

As of Wednesday, the video had more than five million views on Twitter.

The video ends with dad laughing and exclaiming, "Stephanie said she's getting me a Costco card for my birthday."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videoviral videofoodsavingscostcou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COSTCO
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
27-pound bucket of mac and cheese for $90 sells out
Discount shoppers finally have a Costco in Webster
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
TOP STORIES
LIVE VIDEO: 1 dead in helicopter crash in Montgomery County
Mom dragged daughter through Pappasito's parking lot: Deputies
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Show More
Texas named 'Most Instagrammable' state in U.S.
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop
Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston
More TOP STORIES News