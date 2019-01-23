Dad and step-dad pose with daughter before father-daughter dance

A biological father and a soon-to-be stepdad are showing the world that exes and new spouses can get along.In a Facebook post that's been shared more than 130,000 times, a little girl named Willow Mengon is headed to a daddy-daughter dance.She's pictured with her dad, David Mengon, and her mom's fiance, soon-to-be stepdad Dylan Lenox."We have molded ourselves into one unique family, if only for the sake of our children to know the power of love,'' Lenox wrote. "Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend. Thank you Sarah for letting this all happen!""I was kind of blown away when I saw his post,'' Mengon said. "We have respect for each other, but seeing it all written down kind of makes it real."Lenox also made sure to let everyone know that his new brother and best friend is also single. Just in case anyone was interested.