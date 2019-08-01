Woman reunites with paramedic who saved her 7 years after collapse

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who nearly died in 2012 was reunited with the paramedic who saved her, and showed her how he did it.Betsey Rairie says she would be dead if it weren't for Cypress Creek EMT Joel Ocasio. Seven years ago, she collapsed on the job.Ocasio restarted her heart and used a series of devices to protect her heart for the trip to the ER.He showed her exactly how he did it in a special reunion.His life-saving actions also inspired Rairie to get CPR certified with Cypress Creek EMS.RELATED: