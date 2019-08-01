Society

Woman reunites with paramedic who saved her 7 years after collapse

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who nearly died in 2012 was reunited with the paramedic who saved her, and showed her how he did it.

Betsey Rairie says she would be dead if it weren't for Cypress Creek EMT Joel Ocasio. Seven years ago, she collapsed on the job.

Ocasio restarted her heart and used a series of devices to protect her heart for the trip to the ER.

He showed her exactly how he did it in a special reunion.

His life-saving actions also inspired Rairie to get CPR certified with Cypress Creek EMS.

RELATED:
Man meets Houston Fire Department members who saved his life

Trauma survivors honored and reunited with first-responders who helped saved their lives

Houston man reunited with paramedics who helped save his life

Sheriff deputies reunite with 1-week-old infant they saved
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycypresshealthsociety
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp
Barefoot toddler found alone in street reunited with mom
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
Art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Show More
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Army veteran allegedly shoots ex in 24 Hour Fitness parking lot
Applebee's slinging $1 mai tai cocktails all August long
New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former neighborhood
Houston Outlaws esports team sold for $40 million
More TOP STORIES News