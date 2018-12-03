SOCIETY

Cypress comes alive after sunset at Quench Lounge

With contemporary cocktails, craft beer and a mix of plates perfect for sharing, this eclectic lounge has become a favorite in NW Harris County.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a quiet but growing movement off SH-290 in Cypress as dusk turns into dark.

While one might be deceived by the quiet stillness of these suburban neighborhoods, outside Quench, a dull but evident tempo explodes into a roar when you open the doors to this eclectic lounge.

Located at Cypress Village Station, the full-service bar offers classic and contemporary cocktails, craft beer on draft, bottled favorites, and a mix of plates and dishes perfect for sharing.

Daylight hours, Quench Lounge serves as a unique meeting place for lunch and coffee; by nightfall, it's a must-visit for live music, DJs, dancing and people watching.



The aesthetic and wild furniture inside is as diverse as the crowds Quench attracts. The bar hosts a multitude of events and themed nights, from 'Twosday Karaoke' with not one but two happy hours, to Latin Night on Sunday.

Intrigued? Check it out at 25282 Northwest Freeway from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; the lounge stays open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Happy Hour offers available weekdays from 4-8 p.m. Plenty of free parking available in the METRO Park and Ride garage, in addition to strip center parking.

Suggested plates:
Spinach Artichoke dip; Balkan cheese board; Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper and Basil panini, served with chips

Delicious drinks:
Pineapple Upside Down Martini; Tejas Chiller; vast draft beer offerings
