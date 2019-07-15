Kentucky woman who purchased 1988 Cy-Fair HS class ring at garage sale finds owner

OWENSBORO, Kentucky (KTRK) -- A woman in Kentucky who purchased a 1988 Cy-Fair High School class ring at a garage sale has found its rightful owner.Over the weekend, Melisa Sanchez told ABC13 Eyewitness News she spotted the ring among 3,000 others in a large bag and knew it did not belong there.She purchased the ring, cleaned it off and then began the search for its owner.Sanchez said the only clue she had to go off of was the name "Scott" in bold on the outside of the ring and the initials TSP.When she learned Cy-Fair High School was in Cypress, she joined a Facebook group, where members have been giving her tips to track down the owner.Through the power of social media, Sanchez was able to find the ring's owner Thomas Scott Poole.When ABC13 reached out to Poole, he said his ex-wife kept the ring after their divorce.Poole, who now lives in Florida, says he doesn't know how the ring ended up in Kentucky, but he and Sanchez are working out a plan to get it back to him.