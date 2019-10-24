CVS wants to deliver your medications by drone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CVS is testing drone deliveries for medications.The pharmacy chain is partnering with UPS, which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.The drones will be automated, flying on pre-planned routes in as quickly as five or ten minutes. They will carry packages up to five lbs. and leave them in your front or backyard.A person will supervise and take over the flight if needed for safety's sake. CVS and UPS haven't said when or where deliveries will begin.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.