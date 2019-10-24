Society

CVS wants to deliver your medications by drone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CVS is testing drone deliveries for medications.

The pharmacy chain is partnering with UPS, which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.

The drones will be automated, flying on pre-planned routes in as quickly as five or ten minutes. They will carry packages up to five lbs. and leave them in your front or backyard.

A person will supervise and take over the flight if needed for safety's sake. CVS and UPS haven't said when or where deliveries will begin.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Cafeteria worker charged in crash that critically injured student
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Soccer legend Tab Ramos to become Dynamo coach: Source
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
Show More
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News