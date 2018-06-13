CAUGHT ON VIDEO

CUTE VIDEO: Garbage truck driver surprises kid with a toy in Sugar Land

An eager 3-year-old in Sugar Land was surprised with a special toy from his friend, the garbage man. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Garbage men took away the trash but then delivered a special surprise to an excited 3-year-old in Sugar Land.

When it's garbage day, it's a big deal to Liam Aleman and his grandmother.

The two have bonded over watching the large trucks haul away the trash.

Well the garbage men took notice and delivered a tiny garbage can just for Liam.



His father, Jason, says he's even learned what to do to get them to honk the horn.

"How does it go?," Jason asked.
"Beep beep," Liam said.

Liam says he plans to use the tiny garbage can for something more practical than trash. He plans to use it as a cup for drinking.
