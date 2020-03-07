Society

Customers flocking to stores for supplies amid coronavirus fears

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Finding the necessities inside a grocery store is becoming increasingly difficult as people stock up in wake of the coronavirus.

Bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies are in high demand.

People who are trying to do their routine shopping report having difficulty finding what they need.

"Because Texas has not declared a disaster or an emergency yet, those price gouging laws have not gone into effect yet," Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau said.

It is considered price gouging if fuel, food, lodging, medicine or building supplies are sold at an excessive amount during a declared disaster.

The BBB said they have not received any reports at this point.

Napoliello encourages people not to spend extra on a product out of fear. She said there will likely be another shipment in the coming days.

If you spot price gouging, you are encouraged to report it to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE RELATED LINKS:

Timeline: How coronavirus got started

Coronavirus cases increase to 8 in Houston area

HCA Houston Healthcare implements new visitor policies at its hospitals
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus cases increase to 8 in Houston area
ABC13 Evening News for March 6, 2020
Program allows Santa Fe ISD teachers to carry weapons
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
One dead after car accident in southeast Houston
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
HISD Superintendent no longer quiet on FBI investigating District
Show More
New rules set at Houston hospitals amid coronavirus concerns
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Roughnecks stars hungry for H-town food and championship
Former Astro McHugh says fellow pitchers weren't 'brave'
Free tuition to College of the Mainland up for grabs
More TOP STORIES News