Crowd starts singing when National Anthem not played

A crowd took matters into their own hands after it was announced that the National Anthem would not be played before a high school game.Shortly after the announcement was made, the crowd began singing the song, at the Central Section Championship softball game in Fresno, California.Organizers said the anthem wasn't played because they had already done so, before the first game of the day.Tournament organizers told the Fresno Bee that they will now play the anthem before every game.