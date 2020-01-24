CrossFit at EaDo Fitness helps 59-year-old lose 34 lbs.

abc13 plus eado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first time Matt Henry climbed a rope without knots, he was 59-years-old.

He hasn't forgotten it, because it was just a few months ago.

"All the hard work and sweat and some pain," he explained. "I don't like to brag on myself, but I'm kind of proud of it."

Henry's CrossFit journey started in May 2019, when he stopped by EaDo Fitness for a quick workout.

He had no intentions of joining the gym.

"I was anti CrossFit for a long time because I feared injury," he said.

Still, Henry soon started working out at EaDo Fitness four to five times a week.

He lost 34 pounds from July 2019 to Jan. 2020.

"Physically, I feel phenomenal," he said. "Four inches on my waist did a whole lot for me."

A lot of us think of CrossFit as a workout just for the young and athletic. So did Henry, at first.

He started out with personal training and beginner classes to make sure he was taking care of his body.

Now, he's one of the guys people look to for help.

"You see people losing weight and toning up, but really you see people's confidences change," said Eado Fitness manager Lisa Evetts. "You get people from all different backgrounds and stories come in. They might have had a really bad day, but they get into the gym and they're laughing and working out."

