Creator of 'Hanukkah house' in Meyerland hopes to share holiday tradition

HANUKKAH HOUSE: This Meyerland home is attracting people from across the globe. ‘Hanukkah House’ celebrates the Jewish holiday. Meet the man behind it on @abc13houston at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/Dg7fMx8aHM — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) December 26, 2019

Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand holiday display in a Meyerland neighborhood is certainly a sight to see. It celebrates Hanukkah and even flashes to Hanukkah music.Philip Grosman is the mastermind behind the elaborate display and said he did it all to encourage more Jewish families to start the tradition.He calls it the "Hannukah house.""We should all celebrate this," said Grosman. "Our kids should have the ability to go outside and say, 'Oh! I have some Hanukkah lights.' I just like that Hanukkah and Christmas are the same month, most of the time, and we should all have lights together."He said he started the display when he lived in Sugar Land seven years ago and it has continued to grow. It features thousands of lights, inflatable displays, music, and handmade decorations such as custom dreidels and menorahs.Grosman said he'll leave the display up until the end of next week. That means you have plenty of time to see it for yourself!The home is located in the 5100 block of Carew Street.