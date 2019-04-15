stretch your dollar

Creative Easter egg basket ideas that aren't candy

Think outside of the chocolate bunny this year with these mom-approved Easter basket ideas for all ages.

Ages 1 to 3
This Carrot Teether is perfect for the Amazon Prime moms out there. With just a few clicks it can arrive at your door within two days.

If you're more of the aisle-walker, the Llama Llama Easter Egg Board Book is popular right now and just down-right cute Your little one will love it. It can be purchased at Target, Barnes and Noble or even Amazon.

Another fun idea-- Washable Palm Grasp Crayola Crayons conveniently shaped just like eggs! I found these for about $6 at Target, but Walmart, Michaels, and Amazon have them for a bit more.

Ages 4 and up
First, get tickets to a Skeeters Game. Moms love this one since it's less overwhelming than an Astros game and still offers tons of things for the little ones including a splash pad and playground.

Get tickets to the Houston Zoo and fill their basket with animal-shaped eggs like these found on Amazon or at Target.

Teens and up
For the teens in your life, you can't go wrong with phone accessories. Five Below has great stuff.

For college kids or even adults, check out this Easter basket posted on Instagram. It's full of Comet, paper towels, toilet paper, bandaids, foil, and many more household products you just can't get enough of! There's even some Tapatio.



For more fun, Mom approved Easter basket ideas check out this post by Houston Moms Blog.
