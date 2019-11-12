abc13 plus kingwood

Spend time with your little ones at Little Seedlings Toddler Time

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a fun and educational morning for your toddler, head on out to the Kingwood Branch Library.

You and your toddler can take part in reading, singing and crafts during Little Seedlings Toddler Time at the library.

The event is so popular that some families even reserve their spots.

"In Kingwood, there's always something to do each day. That's why we love it," explained mother Sandi Roth. "We've been here about two years."

The weekly event is for toddlers' ages 18 months to 3 years old.

More info: https://www.hcpl.net/events/7080

