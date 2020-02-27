Society

Crazy video shows WWE-style match at Texas Walmart

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of friends in Texas turned a Walmart into WrestleMania when they fought each other in a match right inside of the store.

The friends had spent hours looking for a spot to record their match, until they settled on their local Walmart.

They blocked an aisle to perform their WWE-style match, which involved one of them flipping from a counter and onto a table. One of them was even dressed as a referee.

The friends say shoppers found the match entertaining, but what did Walmart workers think?

It's possible they didn't mind.

In the video, you can see at least one employee walk by.
