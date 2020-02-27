Crazy video shows WWE-style match at Texas Walmart

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of friends in Texas turned a Walmart into WrestleMania when they fought each other in a match right inside of the store.The friends had spent hours looking for a spot to record their match, until they settled on their local Walmart.They blocked an aisle to perform their WWE-style match, which involved one of them flipping from a counter and onto a table. One of them was even dressed as a referee.The friends say shoppers found the match entertaining, but what did Walmart workers think?It's possible they didn't mind.In the video, you can see at least one employee walk by.