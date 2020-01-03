Crawfish Shack in Crosby just made Friday even better

Crawfish season is upon us and the Crawfish Shack in Crosby announced it'll open its doors for dinner on Friday starting at 3 p.m.
Though the offer is valid on drive-thru orders only and the restaurant will not be selling live crawfish, Crosby foodies are ecstatic about the news.
"I've been waiting all year for this and I will be there," said one Facebook user.
Customers can start dining in on Wednesday, February 5. To see if the Crawfish Shack is 'Worth The Wait,' click here.
