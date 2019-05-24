Crafter inspired by mom after losing med school dream

Ready to graduate with a biology degree from University of St. Thomas, Arteaga, who grew up in Mexico, learned she lacked the needed visa in order to become a medical resident.
"It kinda shook me," Arteaga said of the speed bump on her path to medicine. "I had plans, I had all of these dreams that were no longer viable."
Arteaga said she needed an outlet for her unexpected turn of events. She looked back to her childhood when her mother actively crafted.
"My mom was a really talented person," Arteaga said of her mother. "While I was growing up, she was doing decorations, signs and different things like that."
Some of mom's lessons rubbed off on her.
"While I was studying, I started doing crafty things, like string art and signs. I was mostly doing them as gifts for family and friends, but people started buying them from me," said Arteaga.
Arteaga caught on with how her mother's gift produced a modest sum of money for her.
Out of this, Arteaga opened Artisanat Home Decor.
When you walk into Artisanat, you will find a variety of handcrafted home decor products, including tables, lamps, frames and mugs that can make any home cozy.
