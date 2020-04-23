BREAKING NEWS
Houston-area standouts prepare for first virtual NFL draft
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Sources say Texans are trying to 'trade-up' into first round
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
COVID-19 is impacting lives of patients and their families
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
coronavirus
texas faces of covid 19
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources say Texans are trying to 'trade-up' into first round
Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' on Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott says salons, restaurants could open in May
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Moms juggle parenting, attempts applying for unemployment
Turner 'offended' by state's plan to takeover Harvey aid program
Show More
Harris Co. judge sued over mandatory mask order
Restaurant receives notice after police seen eating outside
Houston has no new COVID deaths for 4th day in a row
EF-3 tornado damage found after 3 killed in Polk Co.
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
More TOP STORIES News