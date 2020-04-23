Society

COVID-19 is impacting lives of patients and their families

Related topics:
societycoronavirustexas faces of covid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources say Texans are trying to 'trade-up' into first round
Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' on Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott says salons, restaurants could open in May
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Moms juggle parenting, attempts applying for unemployment
Turner 'offended' by state's plan to takeover Harvey aid program
Show More
Harris Co. judge sued over mandatory mask order
Restaurant receives notice after police seen eating outside
Houston has no new COVID deaths for 4th day in a row
EF-3 tornado damage found after 3 killed in Polk Co.
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
More TOP STORIES News