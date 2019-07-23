Couple says wedding dream was ruined by venue closure

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A fairy tale wedding is turning into one young couple's nightmare after their venue announced it's closing down just weeks away from their big day.
Gabriel Anton and Adriana Martinez were all set for their wedding at Noah's Event Venue in Sugar Land on August 24.
"I was like, this is the place. This is something we can afford. This is a beautiful place," Adriana said.
Gabriel said he paid the nearly $7,000 fee early, making the last payment in March.
They've since lined up and paid caterers and other vendors, only to find out all their plans are ruined since the venue is undergoing bankruptcy.
"It was, I would say heartbreaking. It was depressing. It was shocking," he said.
They said the company has promised to pay them about $2,800 back, and the rest would go toward credit for another Noah location.
That opens a whole new set of problems: shifting all the other vendors and finding a place with August 24 still available.
"What hurts to me is that (Gabriel) felt proud that he had done so much and he had paid the venue on his own," Adriana said.
One employee, who asked not to be named, told ABC13 Eyewitness News the company's bankruptcy was unexpected for the staff as well; they'll be out of a job once doors close on August 5.
Gabriel and Adriana said they are still waiting on that check for a partial refund. Until then, they don't have money to reserve a new venue.
Meanwhile, Gabriel's brother is in the military and is set to ship out as early as September, so the clock is ticking. They've created a GoFundMe to help raise money for a new venue deposit.
