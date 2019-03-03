Society

Indiana couple opens pizza shop aimed to help employ homeless

An Indianapolis pizza shop is helping the homeless.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- A new pizza shop in Indiana is offering pizza with a purpose to help the homeless.

Tom and Angie Wilhelmi's love for pizza and helping the homeless started a few years ago.

In December, they found a way to combine their two passions by opening up Agape Pizza.

The Wilhelmi's only employ former homeless people living in transitional housing - a struggle Tom knows firsthand.

"Being on the street, it really is nasty," Tom said.

According to WTTV, the Wilhelmi's don't take a paycheck. Instead, 100 percent of the tips go directly to the ministry 'Tear down the Walls.'

Tom and Angie want their pizza shop to be a new beginning for their employees and they continue searching for volunteers as it keeps growing.
