There have been countless couples who have had to cancel or postpone their dream weddings. A bride and groom from Pennsylvania, though, decided to go ahead with their nuptials but with a twist.
They told friends and family to stay home and streamed the ceremony over Facebook Live instead.
Only immediate family members were present. They were spaced apart and directed under social distancing guidelines.
As for the honeymoon, they plan to stay put for now until after everything has calmed down.
Couple says "I do" through virtual wedding amid coronavirus pandemic
