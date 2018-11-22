A missing senior alert has been issued out of San Jacinto County for 83-year-old David McMillan, who was last seen Wednesday morning.According to McMillan's grandson David Lail, McMillan and his wife Nell were headed to Aledo for Thanksgiving."Normally, they do Thanksgiving but they wanted to travel," Lail said. "They shouldn't be driving in my opinion."The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said the McMillans were last seen at 140 Campbell Acres Rd. Deputies say Nell was driving their 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 Texas license plate HMC3709.Authorities described McMillan as a white male, 5'10" in height and 235 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. McMillan was also reportedly diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.Lail tells Eyewitness News that David's license was taken away and Nell is the main driver, but family members are also concerned over her health."She passed out in the tub the other day," Lail said.Lail added it has been hard celebrating Thanksgiving without David or Nell present and he hopes that they are found.Anyone with information on McMillan's whereabouts is urged to contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at 936-653-4367.