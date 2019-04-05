Society

Couple finds $750K lottery ticket inside book 2 days before it expires

MONTREAL, Canada (KTRK) -- Luck struck twice for a Canadian couple who won the lottery, but didn't even know it.

Their $750,000 lottery ticket was a Valentine's Day gift that ended up stashed inside of a book.

The couple never thought to check the ticket until their grandson asked for some candy during show-and-tell.

The couple found the ticket while searching for candy, and quickly realized they had winning numbers.

Nicole and Roger claimed their $750,000 prize only days before the deadline.
