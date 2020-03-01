Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti changed to 'Wash Ur Hands'

The overpass was spotted with a new mantra, "Wash Ur Hands" Sunday afternoon.
The message comes one day after the first coronavirus death was confirmed in Washington state.
With rising fears in the U.S. of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, Houston Health Department said Sunday there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the Houston-area.
Last November, the words "Be Sus" were shown painted on the trestle that spans over I-45 into downtown. It wasn't known how the altered saying fit into the context of the "Be Someone" message.
The iconic graffiti has been vandalized or altered before, only for the saying to reappear.
In the past, the person behind the art spoke anonymously with ABC13.
"I get it. It's vandalism, but it's in a different sense, too, if you just take those words and apply it to yourself, it might mean something to you," he told ABC13 in 2016.
