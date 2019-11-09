homecoming

Cop crowned Mrs. Texas surprised by husband's homecoming

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD police officer, who also serves as the Mrs. Texas pageant queen, and her 11-year-old stepdaughter thought they were at Friday night's Morton Ranch-Mayde Creek football game to help with a Veterans' Day ceremony during halftime.

But the real surprise was for them.

Officer Shannon Dresser and stepdaughter Lilly Anne were told that Shannon's husband, Sgt. Chance Jackowski, was going to come in the night before, but he didn't make it.

Instead, they were surprised when they saw the sergeant walking on the field in Katy.

Sgt. Jackowski was on a one-year deployment to South Korea.

The surprise also fell on Officer Dresser's last day with Katy ISD. The family is actually moving to Colorado for his next assignment.

