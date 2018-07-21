COOL SPACES

COOL SPACES: Around The Corner

EMBED </>More Videos

By day, the neighborhood hot spot Around The Corner offers coffee and pastries. By night, the chic cool space turns into a cocktail lounge, wine bar and relaxed dinner spot. (KTRK)

Molly O'Connor
Around the Corner, located in EaDo, is a beautifully restored 1903 turquoise bungalow, boasting a cozy interior and ample outdoor space. Classic and bright, by day the neighborhood hot spot offers coffee and pastries. By night, this chic cool space turns into a cocktail lounge, wine bar and relaxed dinner spot.

"It was originally a house, so we are trying to keep that homey, cozy vibe." Said General Manager Bobbie Everett. "When you leave your home, you can come to our home."

When it was restored in 2015, the owners keep the historic features including the original floors, walls and 100 year old front door. The outdoor patio is perfect for a pre-game pit stop, or long afternoons of lounging, with spectacular views of the Houston skyline.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool spacesfoodbarHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Houston to open cooling centers
Traditional Ramen with a Texas Twist
Make a splash at Rosharon's new floating trampoline waterpark
Get your game on at Tea & Victory
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man searches for owner of wedding ring washed ashore
Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
More Society
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Show More
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
More News