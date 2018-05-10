SOCIETY

Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed yearbook photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Some see a Fayetteville yearbook photo as disrespectful. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A yearbook picture at a Cumberland County school is stirring up controversy. Some parents and students say they're horrified after seeing a picture of a student wearing a Confederate flag shirt, holding a gun while standing in what appears to be a cotton field.

Jay Butler has a son who attends Cape Fear High School. He said at a time when racial tension was high, this is the last picture he expected to see printed in his son's yearbook.

"It disrespects other students and nationalities. Whoever did the yearbook really screwed up on this one," Butler said. "People were beaten, whipped, raped just to pick that cotton. It is offensive because we're trying to get past that."

Other people we spoke to said they believe Butler is looking too deeply into the picture.



"Let's say you had a kid who was black and his grandparents were great members of the Black Panther Party. I'm going to wear a Black Panther shirt to my senior picture. You can't judge the young man for that," said one man.

ABC11 spoke to the student's mother by phone on Wednesday afternoon. She said she sent in the photo because she saw nothing wrong with it.

Cumberland County Schools released the following statement to ABC11:

"We sincerely regret that a photo of this nature was overlooked. It does not reflect the values of Cape Fear High School. Our climate is one of inclusiveness. Moving forward, measures will be taken to ensure there is a more thorough review process of the yearbook in place before it is published."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate flagyearbooku.s. & worldphotoNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News