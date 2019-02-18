SOCIETY

Couple says woman confronted them during baby's photo shoot

Confrontation caught on camera during baby's first birthday photo shoot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple says they were only taking photos of their 1-year-old baby when a woman confronted them on a sidewalk.

On Saturday afternoon, the parents had a photo shoot for their daughter's first birthday, on a stretch of land popular with Houston photographers.

As they posed their baby with balloons and a blanket, a woman stopped her car and got out, barefoot and carrying a small dog.

The family recorded cell phone video of the woman slapping the phone and balloons. The baby can be heard crying in the background.

The parents involved in Saturday's incident say they have filed a police report.

ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to the woman for her comment.

The area along North Boulevard in the Broadacres community has been under dispute, as neighbors have posted signs to ban photo shoots throughout the community.

The City of Houston confirmed that the esplanade and streets are in the public right-of-way.

The homeowners association has said the property was deeded to the group in the 1920s. They are continuing to fight the city over the property rights.

"We had to take a stand is what we basically had to do because people were going into people's gardens, standing on people's front steps and they felt that they could just take over the neighborhood," HOA president, Cece Fowler said.

The group said the signs went up because the photographers disrupt the peaceful neighborhood with large crowds, equipment and tables.

The city has said if you see a sign that you think shouldn't be on the right-of-way, or a photographer blocking the sidewalk, to call 311, and it will investigate the matter.
