Community says final goodbye to 7-year-old Abigail Arias

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A community is saying their final goodbyes to 7-year-old Abigail Arias, the honorary Freeport police officer who passed away after her battle with cancer.Little Abigail, also known to the community as Officer Arias 758, captured the hearts of many people during her fight against an incurable form of cancer.On Monday, many got a chance to pay their respects during the visitation at Second Baptist Church in Angleton.A funeral service is being held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway. The escort procession took off at 7 a.m., with law enforcement began lining up and getting ready to escort the honorary officer as early as 5 a.m.Classes at Angleton ISD were also canceled, giving Abigail's teachers and friends a chance to attend her funeral and say goodbye. One classmate recalls Abigail's "soul was pure life."Abigail was first diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms' tumor in February 2017. She began treatment at Texas Children's Hospital, where she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to eight consecutive days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumor.But the cancer returned in April 2018.The rare kidney cancer in children was back and this time doctors told the family there was no cure.In December 2018, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded. Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer."They are a lot stronger than I am," the chief said, in tears.Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport police uniform made especially for Abigail.Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.The honorary officer put up a fight and lived her life to the fullest during her battle, but tragedy struck on October 2019, when the family began asking for prayers as doctors recommended hospice care."Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Freeport police wrote on their Facebook.