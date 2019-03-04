Society

Hundreds gather in outpouring support of Pct. 4 deputy battling cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

On Sunday, at Bareback Icehouse in Spring, the already large parking lot was overflowing.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A community packed a bar in Spring for a fundraiser to help a deputy fighting another type of crime.

Brittney Buchkar is 30 years old, a mom, a deputy assigned to patrol in Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office, and she's also in her first stages of chemotherapy for breast cancer.

"It was a shock," she recalled. "I went to the doctor's visit with my mom and my boyfriend, but at that moment, it was just about me. And I felt alone, and didn't know what to do next."

She told her friends she works with, who decided to arrange a benefit to help with medical costs. Chemotherapy and its side effects meant she had to give up her extra jobs.

On Sunday, at Bareback Icehouse in Spring, the already large parking lot was overflowing. Hundreds bought plates and pounds of BBQ, cookies, and pastries, t-shirts, and bid on donated auction items, such as autographed sports jerseys, including those from JJ Watt, and Alex Bregman.

Brittney remains overwhelmed by the support.

"I know now that you're never alone in this fight... that people care. But I never knew it would be this many people," she said.

A GoFundMe account titled "Brittney's Battle against Cancer," has also been set up to help with medical costs.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyspringhealth carecancer carecancerwomens health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
At least 14 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Teen charged for putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
Second 'black box' recovered from plane crash in Trinity Bay
Body found with gunshot wound in Carter Park in Spring
19-year-old charged in DWI crash that injured pregnant woman
Show More
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
Couple opens pizza shop aimed to help employ homeless
Jaden Smith's foundation bringing clean water to Flint
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steal $5
Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week
More TOP STORIES News