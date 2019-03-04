SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A community packed a bar in Spring for a fundraiser to help a deputy fighting another type of crime.
Brittney Buchkar is 30 years old, a mom, a deputy assigned to patrol in Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office, and she's also in her first stages of chemotherapy for breast cancer.
"It was a shock," she recalled. "I went to the doctor's visit with my mom and my boyfriend, but at that moment, it was just about me. And I felt alone, and didn't know what to do next."
She told her friends she works with, who decided to arrange a benefit to help with medical costs. Chemotherapy and its side effects meant she had to give up her extra jobs.
On Sunday, at Bareback Icehouse in Spring, the already large parking lot was overflowing. Hundreds bought plates and pounds of BBQ, cookies, and pastries, t-shirts, and bid on donated auction items, such as autographed sports jerseys, including those from JJ Watt, and Alex Bregman.
Brittney remains overwhelmed by the support.
"I know now that you're never alone in this fight... that people care. But I never knew it would be this many people," she said.
A GoFundMe account titled "Brittney's Battle against Cancer," has also been set up to help with medical costs.
Hundreds gather in outpouring support of Pct. 4 deputy battling cancer
