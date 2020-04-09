Iconic College Station beer joint offers free Zoom virtual backgrounds

If you happen to be a current or former student of Texas A&M University, a series of backgrounds available might make you feel like you're at home away from home.
RELATED: Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
The Dixie Chicken, an iconic landmark in College Station's Northgate District since 1974, is offering free downloads of images from inside and around the rustic property.
"Miss being at the #DixieChicken? Well, we miss you too! We wanted to give you the chance to be AT the Chicken, even from home," a post on the Chicken's Facebook page states. "If you've got a Zoom meeting or a virtual get-together with friends, we've got some backgrounds for you to use!"
The post had been shared more than two hundred times by Thursday afternoon.
The beer joint was forced to close along with every other restaurant and night spot in Brazos County in mid-March due to the pandemic, but owners Jennifer Ganter and her sister, Katie Jackson, are still offering to-go orders of beer by the keg and case.
The Chicken's sister restaurant, the Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan, continues to offer to-go service as well.
RELATED: Brazos County coronavirus climb to more than 100
Until the coronavirus pandemic emergency, the Dixie Chicken had been open every day since it opened 46 years ago, Ganter said.
You don't have to use the Zoom app to enjoy the scenery though. You can download your own copy at TheDixieChicken.com.
RELATED: Insert yourself into your favorite ABC shows with these Zoom backgrounds