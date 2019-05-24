HTX

Clinic's 'life-changing' care helps those unable to afford it

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The community of Tomball is home to an institution that has brought medical and dental assistance to those who may not otherwise afford it.

The TOMAGWA Healthcare Ministries has grown from its humble beginnings from a room out of a church more than 30 years ago.

TOMAGWA, which derives its name from Tomball, Magnolia and Waller - the communities it served from its beginning, now offers comprehensive medical services out of a 10,000-square-foot facility on School Street. Its existence reduces the stress and cost of local emergency rooms.

According to the nonprofit, it provides care annually to 250,000 patients who cannot afford health care and are without Medicaid, Medicare or health insurance.

Beyond the financial factors, the organization says it offers services regardless of race, creed, ethnicity, or religious affiliation.

"My heart really belongs in community health, because the service is under served," said Dr. Janice Nguyen, a dentist at TOMAGWA. "We are able to provide care and break down barriers in ways for patients who feel a hopelessness when it comes to their health."

TOMAGWA provides more than just medical care. They give people hope.

"You can come to this clinic where you can give them a bible, pray with patients and feel out where they are mentally and spiritually," said Dr. Linda Flower of TOMAGWA.

You can find information on the group's beginnings and ways to keep its mission going through TOMAGWA's website.

