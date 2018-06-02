SOCIETY

MAKE A SPLASH: Houston opens its city pools

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for some family fun or a way to cool off from this heat, hit the pool! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for some family fun or a way to cool off from this heat, hit the pool!

The City of Houston has opened its 37 pools and 29 splash pads.

Anyone wanting to take a dip can enjoy the pools until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The regular summer schedule begins June 2, with pools open 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The mayor also announced a new partnership between Houston police and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department.

The new program will provide opportunities for Houston youth to stay active and engaged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyswimmingsylvester turnerhouston police departmentpoolHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News