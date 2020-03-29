City of Galveston extends shut down on beaches until April 30

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6059197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're hanging out at Lake Houston, remember to still practice social distancing.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Galveston has shut down all public beaches in attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.The order went into effect Sunday, March 29 at 2:45 p.m. and was expected to last until Sunday, April 5. The Galveston City Council on Friday extended the emergency orders until April 30, 2020.The city also restricted vehicle traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall. A stay-at-home order, restrictions on hotels, short-term rentals, bars and restaurants have also been issued.As nearby counties continue to issue various 'Stay-at-Home' orders, residents were encouraged to enjoy outdoor activities such as traveling to the beaches until the emergency order was issued.Sunday, city officials signed the emergency declaration they attempted to avoid.The order reads, in part:Violators of the order face a Class C misdemeanor, according to the city.Saturday, Lake Houston closed its beaches and sandbars for similar reasons, and said despite the closures, beachgoers continued flocking in groups.