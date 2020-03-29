City of Galveston shuts down beaches until April 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6059197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're hanging out at Lake Houston, remember to still practice social distancing.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Galveston has shut down all public beaches in attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.The order will go into effect Sunday, March 29 at 2:45 p.m. and last until Sunday, April 5. The city will also restrict vehicle traffic on the beach west of the end of the Seawall.As nearby counties continue to issue various 'Stay-at-Home' orders, residents were encouraged to enjoy outdoor activities such as traveling to the beaches until the emergency order was issued.Sunday, city officials signed the emergency declaration they attempted to avoid.The order reads, in part:Violators of the order face a Class C misdemeanor, according to the city.Saturday, Lake Houston closed its beaches and sandbars for similar reasons, and said despite the closures, beachgoers continued flocking in groups.