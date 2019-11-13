Angels of Light program celebrates 30 years of giving back

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers at Second Baptist Church continue to give back to their community. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the church's Angels of Light program.According to the church, 120,214 volunteers have helped 172,124 people since 1990.The program works with dozens of local missions around the area to identify families in need."We bus them into our campuses. When they get here, they get to have a nice dinner," said Lauren Faram with Second Baptist. "Be a part of a great Christmas show. When they get back on their charter buses, they are given a big bag of groceries and an age appropriate gift for each kid."If you want to learn more about the program, visit the Second Baptist's