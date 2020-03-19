Church near Tomball creates outside stations for visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area church believes it has the perfect solution for those who want to feel connected physically and spiritually while still practicing social distancing.Rose Hill United Methodist Church near Tomball has created an outdoor "Stations of the Cross" on its 14-acre property on Rosehill Church Road.The seven stations will take visitors through what Christians believe Jesus experienced in his final days. It is new this year, but needed now more than ever, says Pastor Jason Nelson."This is God's timing. We had no idea how much it would be used and how important this would be for us, having to be confined in our homes, especially during worship times," said Nelson. "This is a great opportunity to practice your faith and practice social distancing at the same time."Like most places of worship, services at the 150-year-old church have been canceled or moved online. Cindy Henderson, a church member for 20 years, says the outdoor setting helps her feel connected during uncertain times."We can still come out and be in a place that still feels like church," Henderson said. "To sit on the bench and take some quiet time and reflect. I think that helps every one of us to step away from the panic and the fear and the headlines we're reading."The stations are open from sunrise to sunset. Some are interactive and include hand sanitizer. The church encourages people to follow the stations only in small groups.