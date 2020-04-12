Society

Church holds Easter service with 120 in sanctuary

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- While most houses of worship were empty on Easter Sunday, a number of churches proceeded with in-person services.

Approximately 120 people attended one of two services at Glorious Way Church Sunday morning in the Champions Point area of north Harris County.

An associate pastor there told ABC13 that they felt they wouldn't be able to fully serve their congregation by streaming their services online-only.

Glorious Way's plans for Easter services were reviewed by fire marshals earlier this week, the pastor said. Those plans included changes to how attendees entered and exited the building, as well as the sanctuary.

Easter Sunday was a little different at this church as social distancing procedures were explained ahead of the beginning of early services on Easter Sunday.



Some pews were removed from the facility to allow more distance between congregants.

Easter Sunday is one of the most holy days of the year for Christians, as it celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo amended her stay-at-home order to shadow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking people to stay at home with an exemption for places of worship during the coronavirus crisis.

