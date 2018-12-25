A Texas woman got an unexpected surprise when she was pulled over for speeding while on her way to a Christmas celebration in Louisiana.
A deputy tried to stop her on Christmas Eve but she kept going only to pull over miles later.
The woman said she didn't notice she was being pulled over.
The sheriff said she could have gone to jail, but upon seeing all the gifts and hearing her situation, they let her go with a citation.
