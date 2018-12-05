GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Christie's restaurant says goodbye to beloved regular George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Christie's restaurant says goodbye George HW Bush

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Inside one of Houston's oldest restaurants is an empty table with fresh white flowers and a still flickering candle.

It's not the best seat in the house, but it's the one that President George H.W. Bush always chose.

Right next to the table is a group of men who visit the restaurant every month.

The group told Eyewitness News that they have known Bush since the 1960s, way before he became president.

"We call ourselves the Old-Timing group," one member said. "The Has-Been's."

The men are not only friends of Bush's, but also friends of Secretary of State James Baker.

"Most of us got a chance to go to Washington and the Oval Office," William Miller said.

The men described Bush as genuine and a real human.

"When he was nobody, he was the exact same as when he was a somebody," Hugh Ray said.

Baker brought Bush to Christie's restaurant for the first time more than 10 years ago.

Secretary Baker was a regular, and one day he said he was going to bring his friend.

"I didn't know who the friend was," Christie's general manager Maria Christie said.

Christie said every time Bush visited the restaurant, he attracted a crowd and ordered the same meal.

"When I asked the waitress what he wanted, she said, 'Oh, he wanted something called oyster stew, but we didn't have that.' I said, 'No, no. We're going to make that right now,'" Christie said.

Bush visited the restaurant for the last time on Nov. 1.

"Secretary Baker came by on Thursday and said, 'I went to go meet my friend. He's not doing too well,'" Christie said.

The very next day, Bush passed away.

Christie says she will continue to leave the spot open for the president and the group of men who have grown to love the oyster stew.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrestaurantgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Local company provides live oak tree for Pres. George HW Bush
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Full text of George W Bush's eulogy for George HW Bush
Tempted by movie, boy puts tongue on frozen pole
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Special Air Mission 41 flies over College Station
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George H.W. Bush wondered who would come to funeral
George HW Bush shares final diary entry as POTUS
Show More
Local company provides live oak tree for Pres. George HW Bush
Strong storms could produce several inches of rain across southeast Texas
Houston awarded team in rebooted XFL football league
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
More News