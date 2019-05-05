Society

Choir performs with heavy hearts after fatal fiery crash

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The acclaimed Aeolians choir was involved in a fiery fatal crash on Saturday. They tell us Sunday night's performance was different as they sang with a heavy heart thinking about this tragedy.

"We shall overcome someday...," a song that today gained a new meaning. For the Aeolians performing Sunday night meant they overcame.

Holding hands and at times thinking back to this fatal fiery scene less than 48 hours ago, "We know all the words and we spend a lot of time studying text but sometimes text doesn't have the true meaning until you have the experience. All the text was undergirded by what we experienced this weekend," said the choir's director Jason Ferdinand.



Their charter bus was involved in a multi-car collision where CHP say the driver of an SUV, which struck the bus, was killed.

"That person left home and was on their way back home, and just never made it home. We know they are truly grieving. We've been praying for you every single day," said Aeolian Choir Manager, Vilroy McBean.

Authorities identified the victim as 51-year-old Kenneth Bishop, a personal trainer from San Mateo. A friend identified him in a Facebook photo and says Bishop leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter.

More than 1,000 people including San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended the performance Sunday that had many thinking about the miracle of life.

Leslie Pollard, president of Oakwood University, where the Aeolians attend, said, "I've been to many concerts but today they sang with a different fervor, with a different pathos, with a different sense of destiny and purpose. I could hear that in the music and blink back tears."

The Aeolians will fly back to Alabama on Tuesday and they tell us they are going back home changed by this experience.
